Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times The Actress Bared Her Heart About Hubby Virat Kohli!

'Him & Me Are Male & Female Versions Of Each Other

"We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don't embrace stardom and fame and that's why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that's the reason why we are so self-sufficient.

And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don't see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other."

What Anushka Likes About Virat The Most!

"His honesty is something I deeply value. I'm an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He's brutally honest too. I'm so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It's so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real."

On Keeping The Relationship Real

"I think we are both not so attached to what we do. The other day someone asked me a question you know ‘power couple and two powerful people from your own industry. You know when you are together, how do you manage this and all'.

And I thought to myself and I told them also, we don't see ourselves like that. We start to see ourselves that way then there is something really wrong in the nature of our relationship. If someone really wants to have an insight into our lives, we are very simple people, wanting to do normal, very simple things."

The Secret Behind A Successful Marriage

"Like I was always somebody who understood that categorising is important. That this is my work, and this is my personal life, is very important and I think both of us have managed to do that really well."

Being A Supportive Partner

"Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He's someone, who's constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I'm also like that. We don't take ourselves so seriously. We're similar people. That's why we get along."