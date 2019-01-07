 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: These Pictures Will Add Some Color To Your Drab Monday!

One of Bollywood's most beautiful leading ladies, Bipasha Basu turns a year older today. Born on 7 January 1979, she was spotted at a hotel in Kolkata by model Mehr Jesia, who suggested she take up modelling. Bipasha won the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel Contest and soon stepped into the world of modelling.

Late actor Vinod Khanna wanted to launch her alongside his son Akshaye Khanna in Himalay Putra. But, she turned down the role since she felt she was too young to act. He even declined a role opposite Suniel Shetty in Refugee. In 2001, Bipasha finally debuted in Bollywood with Abbas Mastan's Ajnabee for which she bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her next film, Raaz was a blockbuster success and since then, there was no looking back for the actress.

On Bipasha Basu's 40th birthday today, we bring you some drool-worthy pictures of the actress which will leave you asking for more.

When Time Stood Still Bipasha Basu pulls off the 'Audrey Hepburn' look with so much grace that we just can't stop staring at her. Bipasha Basu's Net Worth, Lifestyle, Property, Income | FilmiBeat O Bipasha, You Had Stolen Our Hearts The actress aces the traditional look like a pro in this picture and she's an epitome of beauty here. That Perfect Black & White Capture! The Bong beauty goes retro again and her classic avatar is dripping with elegance. Bipasha Exudes Confidence & How! The actress earlier recalled in an interview that she was often ridiculed in her younger days for her dusky skin. But over the years, Bipasha silenced all her detractors and proved that dusky is beautiful! Nailing The No-Makeup Look Even sans make-up, the Bong actress is beauty personified in this picture. Oh My Gorgeous Lady! Bipasha is literally making us green with envy in this beautiful click.

