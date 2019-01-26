Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: These Childhood Photos Of The Actor Are All Things Cute!

'Duniyan Haseena Ka Mela, Mela Mein Yeh Dil Akela..Ek Dost Dhundta Hoon Mein Dosti Ke Liye', every 90s kid would remember Bobby Deol and his long locks in this iconic song from Gupt. Son of He-man of Bollywood Dharmendra, the actor was born on 27th January, 1969 in Mumbai.

Bobby first appeared as a child artiste in Dharam Veer which starred his father. He debuted as a leading man with Barsaat opposite Twinkle Khanna in 1995. He bagged the Filmfare Best Debut Award for this movie. However, it was Rajiv Rai's Gupt co-starring Kajol and Manisha Koirala which catapulted his success. Over the years, Bobby starred in films like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Kareeb, Badal, Bicchoo, Ajnabee, Humraaz amongst others.

On Bobby Deol's 50th birthday today, we bring you some of his childhood pictures which is a perfect walk down the memory lane.