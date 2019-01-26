Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: These Childhood Photos Of The Actor Are All Things Cute!
'Duniyan Haseena Ka Mela, Mela Mein Yeh Dil Akela..Ek Dost Dhundta Hoon Mein Dosti Ke Liye', every 90s kid would remember Bobby Deol and his long locks in this iconic song from Gupt. Son of He-man of Bollywood Dharmendra, the actor was born on 27th January, 1969 in Mumbai.
Bobby first appeared as a child artiste in Dharam Veer which starred his father. He debuted as a leading man with Barsaat opposite Twinkle Khanna in 1995. He bagged the Filmfare Best Debut Award for this movie. However, it was Rajiv Rai's Gupt co-starring Kajol and Manisha Koirala which catapulted his success. Over the years, Bobby starred in films like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Kareeb, Badal, Bicchoo, Ajnabee, Humraaz amongst others.
On Bobby Deol's 50th birthday today, we bring you some of his childhood pictures which is a perfect walk down the memory lane.
A Daddy's Boy
Awww, we just feel like pulling little Bobby's chubby cheeks.
Sibling Love
A teen Sunny Deol is seen carrying little Bobby Deol on his shoulders and the picture speak volumes about their love for each other.
Lights, Camera & Action
Bobby strikes a pose with his father Dharmendra on the sets of Dharam Veer.
Bobby Deol As A Toddler
We bet you wouldn't stop smiling after seeing this super adorable picture of Bobby.
We Are A Family
Bobby Deol poses for a family portrait with his father Dharmendra and mother Prakash Kaur in this throwback picture.
Bobby Deol At The Golden Jubilee Celebration Of Dharam Veer
This picture just made us realize time flies and how! Some major nostalgia bytes indeed.