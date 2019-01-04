 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Every Girl's Wonder Woman Who Taught Us To Live, Love & Laugh!

Never Give Up In Life

"Giving up has never been an option for me. I don't think I have ever been through that feeling. I don't deny that there were moments of weakness and vulnerability, but I don't think any sort of failure or negativity has led me to want to give up."

Do Not Be Scared Of People Judging You!

"We are always living with the fear of being judged or not living up to other people's expectations. But it's extremely empowering when you get to a place where you are comfortable with yourself and who you are."

Be Comfortable In Your Own Skin

"You have to feel beautiful and confident about yourself! And I'm not talking about size. I think you can be beautiful no matter how big or thin or heavy you are, but the energy you carry yourself with is the biggest trick to being confident in your own skin!"

Heart Talks

"Romantic relationships are fragile; they need to be nurtured, they need time and space to breathe, and they need to be protected."

There's No Formula For Success

"Success is always all about being someone you want to be. I don't think you are being honest otherwise."

It's Okay To Take Out Time For Yourself

"I think women have a tendency of feeling a lot of guilt when they are playing different roles. They are always trying to be perfect. I feel it's important to take out time for yourself and do that without guilt."

Success Is All About Impacting Life In A Positive Way

"The number of lives you can impact in a positive way through your work or your life is success to me."

Be Competitive But Conditions Apply!

"I'm extremely competitive when it comes to my work. But that shouldn't stop me from being friends with someone. I want to reach somewhere I'll get there with my own hard work and my own effort. And not by pulling someone down. That's not going to work.

And not being friends or being friends is not going to make a difference to my career path."

Fashion Is All About Being Yourself

"Fashion is about being yourself. People follow magazines for fashion know how; it gives an insight into the latest trends and upcoming fads for the next season. But at the end of the day it's supposed to be about you, your personality and what you can carry."