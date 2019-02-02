Happy Birthday Deepti Naval: One Of The Finest Actresses In Indian Cinema!
Deepti Naval who is known for her portrayal of some of the most powerful female characters in Indian cinema, turns a year older. Born in Amritsar, Punjab on February 3, 1952, she made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal's Junoon. Over the years, Deepti starred in some of the path-breaking films like Katha, Chashme Buddoor, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, Hip Hip Hurray, Damul, Mirch Masala amongst others.
On her 63rd birthday today, we bring you some interesting facts about Deepti's life.
Deepti's Parents Were Professors In New York
Speaking about her early years, Deepti recalled in an interview, "The entire atmosphere in the family was one of books. And yet when I was very young, I used to dream of being an actress.
But I never really worked towards it. I didn't even think of joining a school or an institute to study acting. This is because I never really thought my parents would allow me to become an actress."
Deepti Is Also A Painter
"It goes back to childhood. It was very natural for me to draw. I was good in drawing, though not much of my drawing shows in my work today. And, my mother being a good painter herself, my parents were very encouraging.
I studied at Sacred Heart Convent in Amritsar; and after school, I migrated with the family to New York, where I studied painting as my major subject. My father was very keen that I join a full-fledged art institute in Paris after my B.A."
Deepti Naval- The Poet
"In the olden days, when I was new to the film world, I felt lonely and friendless in Bombay. There was also the trauma of living s a paying guest. I used to be very depressed and found it difficult to hold the melancholy inside me. That's when I began writing poetry."
If Not An Actress, Deepti Wanted To Be A Nun
She revealed in one of her interviews, "Nuns have always intrigued me. To give up normal life and devote themselves with a single mindedness of purpose towards their cause, seems such an intense thing to do. So I wanted to be a nun. I never ever thought I'd get married and have babies and lead a regular life in that sense."