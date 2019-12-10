Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: How Amitabh Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan Have Hero-worshipped The Thespian

If the Hindi film industry is a temple, then Dilip Kumar is God. The living legend, who's known as 'The Tragedy King' and 'The First Khan', turns 97 today (December 11, 2019). The Bollywood thespian has been hero-worshipped by the entire film industry but there are two superstars, who share a deep bond with him and they're none other than Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, it has always been written that one can see a glimpse of Dilip Kumar in Big B and SRK's work.

On Dilip Saab's 97th birthday, let's have a look at what Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan had said about Dilip Kumar, who has been enriching the legacy of the Hindi film industry and has done many milestone films including Naya Daur, Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas and Saudagar.

Speaking of his equation with Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh had told Filmfare in the past that he knew Dilip Saab as a kid. "Dad knew him. They used to live in the same galli in Delhi. I've met Dilip Saab many times in my childhood. We have been to his place often. Actually, Sairaji doesn't remember this but her medicines used to be sent by my aunt from London."

"Years later, when I was working with Ketan Mehta, I saw a picture of Dilip Kumar in his office and I was like oh! that's me. He looked so much like me in that picture. Or rather I looked so much like him. But my relationship with Dilip saab goes beyond films. Dilip saab and Sairaji have always thought of me as their son," the Zero actor had said.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other, had revealed why he has always admired Dilip Saab and had told Firstpost, "I have admired his intellect, and the way he has translated that into his work. And I have admired his clarity of speech in whichever language he speaks."

"Clarity in speech is to me the greatest acumen for an actor. You cannot have clarity of speech without the understanding of its graph and tenor. You cannot be a great actor without the benefit of these two elements in your expression - graph and tenor!"

FilmiBeat wishes Dilip Saab a very happy birthday and may God bless him with good health and prosperity.