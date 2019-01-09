Happy Birthday Farah Khan: These Throwback Photos Will Make You Realize Time Flies & How!

She got our leading Bollywood ladies like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora literally dancing to her tunes and gave us glitzy foot-tapping numbers to get groovy on the dance floor. We are speaking about choreographer-director Farah Khan who turns a year older today.

Farah landed her first big break in Bollywood to choreograph a song after Saroj Khan walked out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Since then, there was no looking back for this lady who gave the film industry some of the biggest hit numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Idhar Chala, Munni Badnaam, Sheila Ki Jawaani amongst others.

She also dabbled with direction and made her directorial debut with Shahrukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na which was followed by Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

On her 54th birthday today, we bring you some of her throwback pictures which are a perfect walk down the memory lane.

That's A Picture-Perfect Frame This picture dates back to Ashutosh Gowariker's wedding and one just can't miss a young Farah Khan and her sibling Sajid Khan in the click. Deeply In Love Farah Khan and her hubby Shirish Kunder pose for an adorable photo which speaks volume about their love for each other. Besties Forever We all know that Farah shares a great bonding with Shahrukh Khan right from 'Kabhie Haan Kabhie Naa' days and this picture is a proof. This Picture Is PURE GOLD! While Farah Khan is seen hugging Chunky Panday, an unrecognizable Arjun Kapoor looks on. A Leaf From Farah's Work Diaries Farah Khan with superstar star Salman Khan on the sets of a film. Oh My My! This photo featuring Farah Khan, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, Tabu is giving us some major nostalgia bytes. Dance Like No One's Watching This click from Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony has Rani Mukerji and 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra dancing their hearts out. But It's This Picture Which Steals The Show Ain't Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan all things adorbs in this throwback picture?

