Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: The Actor Who Taught Us To Rock & Roam The World!
Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 45th birthday today on January 9, 2019 and wishes are pouring in all over Twitter from fans and celebrities alike. The actor might throw a birthday bash tonight and invite all his near and dear ones to be a part of the celebrations and it would surely be a night to remember. Farhan made an entry into Bollywood in 2008 with the movie Rock On and inspired several youngsters to play an instrument and form a band. His movies have taught us to rock, travel and enjoy life! Check out his most inspirational movies below...
Rock On
Farhan Akhtar enthralled the audiences in Rock On and the movie went on to become a superhit. The songs were much loved and inspired the youth to form a rock band of their own. Rock On is the first rock music-inspired Bollywood film and will be remembered for years to come.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara showcased the beauty of travelling and enjoying life to the fullest. The movie made people take a break from their work and pack their suitcase and hit the road to see new and different places.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan Akhtar played the role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the movie ended up being a superhit at the box office. The biopic inspired several others to take up athletics and bring laurels to the country.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Farhan Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do minted big amount at the box office and the movie showed the importance of family, travel and love. No matter what role Farhan takes up, he always inspires the audiences to come out of their comfort zones.
Here's wishing Farhan Akhtar a very happy birthday and may all his dreams come true!!
Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan