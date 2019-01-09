Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: The Actor Who Taught Us To Rock & Roam The World!

Rock On

Farhan Akhtar enthralled the audiences in Rock On and the movie went on to become a superhit. The songs were much loved and inspired the youth to form a rock band of their own. Rock On is the first rock music-inspired Bollywood film and will be remembered for years to come.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara showcased the beauty of travelling and enjoying life to the fullest. The movie made people take a break from their work and pack their suitcase and hit the road to see new and different places.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar played the role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the movie ended up being a superhit at the box office. The biopic inspired several others to take up athletics and bring laurels to the country.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Farhan Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do minted big amount at the box office and the movie showed the importance of family, travel and love. No matter what role Farhan takes up, he always inspires the audiences to come out of their comfort zones.