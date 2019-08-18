Happy Birthday Gulzar Sahab: These Songs Penned By Him Are PURE GEM!

His words have the power to move even the coldest hearts! Writer-poet Gulzar weaves magic whenever he picks up his pen and with his haunting words, leaves you spell-bound. Be it about love, angst or pain, he tugs your heartstrings with his powerful songs and nazms.

Born as Samporran Singh Kalra in Dina, District Jhelum, Pakistan, his family moved to India after partition. While he always wanted to be a writer, his father wasn't happy with his ambition. Soon, he started working in a garage. But, destiny had some other plans in store for him!

He penned his first song, 'Mora Gora Ang Lai Le' for Bimal Roy's 'Bandini' starring Nutan and Ashok Kumar. The track turned out to be quite popular and 'Gulzar' was born.

Not just as a lyricist, he even took to direction and gave us films like 'Mere Apne', 'Libaas', 'Ijaazat', 'Namkeen', 'Angoor', 'Parichay', 'Koshish' amongst others. He even wrote screenplays for films like 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mausam', 'Namak Haram' and many others.

In his film journey, Gulzar has won a total of 36 awards and honours, including 5 National Film Awards, 21 Filmfare Awards, 1 Academy Award for Best Original Song (2008), 1 Grammy Award (2010), 2002 Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu, Padma Bhushan (2004), and 2013 Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

As one of India's finest wordsmiths celebrates his 85th birthday today, we bring you some of his most thought-provoking songs which are pure gem. Are you ready for the musical journey?

1. Dil Dhoondta Hai (Mausam)

2. Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch (Ghar)

3. Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi (Masoom)

4. Tere Bina Zindagi Se (Aandhi)

5. Aanewala Pal Jaanewala Hai (Golmaal)

6. Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le (Sadma)

7. Musafir Hoon Yaaron (Parichay)

8. Mera Kuch Samaan (Ijaazat)

9. Chod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan (Maachis)

10. Moraa Gora Ang Lai Le (Bandini)