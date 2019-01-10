English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: The Greek God Of Bollywood Who Made Us Say, 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

    By
    |
    Hrithik Roshan Biography: He earned his first salary when he was six years old | FilmiBeat

    The year was 2000 when a young debutant in Bollywood took the nation by storm with his handsome looks, impeccable dancing skills and a charming smile. Of course, he was here to rule! That lad was none other than Hrithik Roshan! The heartthrob was every girl's dream-man and every guy envied of his ripped physique. The actor danced his way into our hearts and since then, is one of Bollywood's most desirable men.

    As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 45th birthday today, we bring you some interesting facts about his life that we bet you wouldn't know-

    The Secret Behind His Nickname 'Duggu'

    While Hrithik is lovingly known as 'Duggu', it was his grandmother who actually coined this nickname for him. Reason? Apparently, she was looking for a name that rhymes with her son Rakesh's nickname 'Guddu'.

    Beating Obstacles

    The actor used to stutter as a kid and had to see a speech therapist to get rid of this obstacle.

    At the age of 21, he was diagnosed with scoliosis - a spine deformity. Doctors asked him to stop dancing. But, Hrithik was not the one to give up.

    Hrithik's First Salary

    Hrithik earned his first paycheck at the age of 6 after shaking his leg with Jeetendra in the film ‘Asha' (1980). He spend the hundred rupees on buying 10 Hot Wheel cars.

    What Does Hrithik Mean?

    In one of his old intervies, explaining the meaning of his name, the actor said, ""I have an unusual name, Hrithik refers to the purity of the soul that is attained by all those who perform havan. It has a spiritual connotation."

    Hrithik On What Keeps Him Grounded

    "I must have been about nine. We were thrown out of our building because we couldn't pay the rent. And then for about six months, we lived at my nani's house.

    My father was too embarrassed to live there, and so he stayed with a friend. And as soon as he got some money, he got this place, and he just had to get us into our own place.

    So, for the first four nights, I slept on the floor with my family in a house without any furniture and without fans. Those are the memories that keep me grounded.

    ALSO READ: Govinda Hits Back After Kader Khan's Son Lashes Out At Him: He Is A Kid; Won't Like To Comment On It

    Read more about: hrithik roshan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue