Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: The Greek God Of Bollywood Who Made Us Say, 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

The Secret Behind His Nickname 'Duggu'

While Hrithik is lovingly known as 'Duggu', it was his grandmother who actually coined this nickname for him. Reason? Apparently, she was looking for a name that rhymes with her son Rakesh's nickname 'Guddu'.

Beating Obstacles

The actor used to stutter as a kid and had to see a speech therapist to get rid of this obstacle.

At the age of 21, he was diagnosed with scoliosis - a spine deformity. Doctors asked him to stop dancing. But, Hrithik was not the one to give up.

Hrithik's First Salary

Hrithik earned his first paycheck at the age of 6 after shaking his leg with Jeetendra in the film ‘Asha' (1980). He spend the hundred rupees on buying 10 Hot Wheel cars.

What Does Hrithik Mean?

In one of his old intervies, explaining the meaning of his name, the actor said, ""I have an unusual name, Hrithik refers to the purity of the soul that is attained by all those who perform havan. It has a spiritual connotation."

Hrithik On What Keeps Him Grounded

"I must have been about nine. We were thrown out of our building because we couldn't pay the rent. And then for about six months, we lived at my nani's house.

My father was too embarrassed to live there, and so he stayed with a friend. And as soon as he got some money, he got this place, and he just had to get us into our own place.

So, for the first four nights, I slept on the floor with my family in a house without any furniture and without fans. Those are the memories that keep me grounded.