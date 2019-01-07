 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Irrfan Khan: We Bet You Didn't Know These Interesting Facts About The Actor!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- India Lost Over 1 Crore Jobs In 2018 — Congress Slams BJP Citing Report
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test — Match Abandoned Due To Rain
- Honor To Launch A New "Selfie" Centric Smartphone In India On 8th Jan
- Tata Harrier Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of January Launch
- 12 Best Safe Investment Options in India
- This Star Asked Katrina To Marry Him In Front Of Salman Khan
- Peripheral Artery Disease PAD: Symptoms, Causes & Prevention
- Avantipur: The Pilgrim Centre Of Jammu And Kashmir
When you think of power-packed performances on the big screen, Irrfan Khan is one name which immediately pops out. With razor-sharp acting chops and a solid filmography, the actor never fails to leave an indelible impression on people's minds. Touted to be one of the most versatile actors, Irrfan's journey from theatre to small screen to celluloid is indeed an inspiring one.
He is one of the few actors who never shies away from stepping out of his comfort zone and experimenting with his roles. On Irrfan Khan's 52nd birthday today, we bring you some interesting facts about his life.
Irrfan's Real Name Is Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan
The actor didn't like the length of his name and cut it short to Irrfan. He even added an extra 'r' in his name simply because he likes the sound of an extra 'r' in his name.
He Always Wanted To Be A Cricketer
Irrfan aspired to be a cricketer. However, his parents disapproved of his choice. He lied about having past experience in theatre to seek admission in National School Of Drama (NSD).
He Turned Down A Christopher Nolan Film
The actor was offered a huge role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. However, he turned down the film because was already committed to 'Lunch Box' and 'D-Day' at that time.
At One Point, Irrfan Wanted To Give Up Acting!
Between 1994-1998, Irrfan worked in a lot of TV shows. Soon, monotony set in and the actor even thought of giving up acting at one point.
However, Asif Kapadia's 'Warrior' happened soon and the rest is history.
Irrfan Dislikes Eating Meat
His father often used to tease him saying, 'he is a Brahmin born in a Pathan family'.
His Role In Salaam Bombay Was Cut Short Because Of This Reason
Irrfan was in the final year at NSD when Mira Nair cast him in Salaam Bombay. However, the filmmaker cut his role short because of his tall height.
ALSO READ: Amrita Singh ADVISES Sara Ali Khan Not To Text Kartik Aaryan Unless He Asks Her Out On A Date!