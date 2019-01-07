 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Irrfan Khan: We Bet You Didn't Know These Interesting Facts About The Actor!

Irrfan's Real Name Is Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan

The actor didn't like the length of his name and cut it short to Irrfan. He even added an extra 'r' in his name simply because he likes the sound of an extra 'r' in his name.

He Always Wanted To Be A Cricketer

Irrfan aspired to be a cricketer. However, his parents disapproved of his choice. He lied about having past experience in theatre to seek admission in National School Of Drama (NSD).

He Turned Down A Christopher Nolan Film

The actor was offered a huge role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. However, he turned down the film because was already committed to 'Lunch Box' and 'D-Day' at that time.

At One Point, Irrfan Wanted To Give Up Acting!

Between 1994-1998, Irrfan worked in a lot of TV shows. Soon, monotony set in and the actor even thought of giving up acting at one point.

However, Asif Kapadia's 'Warrior' happened soon and the rest is history.

Irrfan Dislikes Eating Meat

His father often used to tease him saying, 'he is a Brahmin born in a Pathan family'.

His Role In Salaam Bombay Was Cut Short Because Of This Reason

Irrfan was in the final year at NSD when Mira Nair cast him in Salaam Bombay. However, the filmmaker cut his role short because of his tall height.