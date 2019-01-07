English
Happy Birthday Irrfan Khan: We Bet You Didn't Know These Interesting Facts About The Actor!

By
    When you think of power-packed performances on the big screen, Irrfan Khan is one name which immediately pops out. With razor-sharp acting chops and a solid filmography, the actor never fails to leave an indelible impression on people's minds. Touted to be one of the most versatile actors, Irrfan's journey from theatre to small screen to celluloid is indeed an inspiring one. 

    He is one of the few actors who never shies away from stepping out of his comfort zone and experimenting with his roles. On Irrfan Khan's 52nd birthday today, we bring you some interesting facts about his life.

    Irrfan's Real Name Is Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan

    The actor didn't like the length of his name and cut it short to Irrfan. He even added an extra 'r' in his name simply because he likes the sound of an extra 'r' in his name.

    He Always Wanted To Be A Cricketer

    Irrfan aspired to be a cricketer. However, his parents disapproved of his choice. He lied about having past experience in theatre to seek admission in National School Of Drama (NSD).

    He Turned Down A Christopher Nolan Film

    The actor was offered a huge role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. However, he turned down the film because was already committed to 'Lunch Box' and 'D-Day' at that time.

    At One Point, Irrfan Wanted To Give Up Acting!

    Between 1994-1998, Irrfan worked in a lot of TV shows. Soon, monotony set in and the actor even thought of giving up acting at one point.

    However, Asif Kapadia's 'Warrior' happened soon and the rest is history.

    Irrfan Dislikes Eating Meat

    His father often used to tease him saying, 'he is a Brahmin born in a Pathan family'.

    His Role In Salaam Bombay Was Cut Short Because Of This Reason

    Irrfan was in the final year at NSD when Mira Nair cast him in Salaam Bombay. However, the filmmaker cut his role short because of his tall height.

