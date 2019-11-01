    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: His Childhood Pictures Will Make You Want To Pull His Cheeks!

      By
      |

      With his charming looks, impressive acting chops and enviable dancing skills, Ishaan Khatter has swayed his way into every girl's heart within a span of just two years. Son of actors Rajesh Khatter and Neelima Azeem and the half-sibling of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, the young lad belongs to a family where acting runs in the genes.

      After starring as a child artiste in 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi' where he shared screen space with his real-life brother Shahid, Ishaan assisted on films like 'Udta Punjab' and 'Half Widow'. The boy finally got to live his dream when renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi offered him 'Beyond The Clouds'. Ishaan's performance in the film was quite appreciated.

      Soon, it was Bollywood calling for the handsome actor in the form of Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' which was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat'. Once again, the Khatter boy left everyone impressed with his honest act. Next, the actor will be seen in 'Kaali Peeli' opposite Ananya Panday in an altogether new avatar.

      As Ishaan Khatter celebrates his 24th birthday today, we bring you some of his childhood pictures which are just too cute to handle. Have a look at them here.

      Geeky Diaries

      Geeky Diaries

      Just look at the way baby Ishaan is cutely seated on Shahid Kapoor's lap where the latter seems to be busy reading a newspaper.

      Bhaiyyaji Smile!

      Bhaiyyaji Smile!

      Wait, Ishaan totally resembles elder brother Shahid in this picture; courtesy that sweet smile!

      Thrice The Fun

      Thrice The Fun

      A young Ishaan Khatter is seen getting all goofy with his brother Shahid and mother Neelima Azeem.

      Brothers-in-arms

      Brothers-in-arms

      While Shahid is seen flexing his arms in this picture, Ishaan adds more fun to the click with his hilarious take.

      This One Just Stole Our Hearts

      This One Just Stole Our Hearts

      There's no greater love than a mother's love and this picture is proof.

      Back To The Good Old Days

      Back To The Good Old Days

      Shahid Kapoor's chocolate boy looks coupled with Ishaan Khatter's cuteness; this is such a picture-perfect moment!

      Shahid Kapoor's Advice To His Brother Ishaan Khatter: 'Find The Honest Moment Between Action & Cut'

      Read more about: ishaan khatter birthday
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue