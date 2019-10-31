Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: His Childhood Pictures Will Make You Want To Pull His Cheeks!

With his charming looks, impressive acting chops and enviable dancing skills, Ishaan Khatter has swayed his way into every girl's heart within a span of just two years. Son of actors Rajesh Khatter and Neelima Azim and the half-sibling of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, the young lad belongs to a family where acting runs in the genes.

After starring as a child artiste in 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi' where he shared screen space with his real-life brother Shahid, Ishaan assisted on films like 'Udta Punjab' and 'Half Widow'. The boy finally got to live his dream when renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi offered him 'Beyond The Clouds'. Ishaan's performance in the film was quite appreciated.

Soon, it was Bollywood calling for the handsome actor in the form of Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' which was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat'. Once again, the Khatter boy left everyone impressed with his honest act. Next, the actor will be seen in 'Kaali Peeli' opposite Ananya Panday in an altogether new avatar.

As Ishaan Khatter celebrates his 24th birthday today, we bring you some of his childhood pictures which are just too cute to handle. Have a look at them here.

Geeky Diaries Just look at the way baby Ishaan is cutely seated on Shahid Kapoor's lap where the latter seems to be busy reading a newspaper. Bhaiyyaji Smile! Wait, Ishaan totally resembles elder brother Shahid in this picture; courtesy that sweet smile! Thrice The Fun A young Ishaan Khatter is seen getting all goofy with his brother Shahid and mother Neelima Azeem. Brothers-in-arms While Shahid is seen flexing his arms in this picture, Ishaan adds more fun to the click with his hilarious take. This One Just Stole Our Hearts There's no greater love than a mother's love and this picture is proof. Back To The Good Old Days Shahid Kapoor's chocolate boy looks coupled with Ishaan Khatter's cuteness; this is such a picture-perfect moment!

