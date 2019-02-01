English
    Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff! Did You Know Salman Khan Got His First Film Because Of Him?

    Today (February 1, 2019), one of the coolest stars of the B-town turns an year older and all we wanna say is 'Happy Birthday, apna Bhidu'. Did you guess already? Yes, he's none other than Jackie Shroff! Jackie is known for his cool nature and maintaining a warm equation with everyone inside the industry. But did you know that superstar Salman Khan got his first film because of him? In an old interview with Rediff, when Jackie Shroff was asked if he stays in touch with his contemporaries like Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, here's what he had said:

    "Yes, very much! I also like to spend my time with Danny (Denzongpa). We have a lot of things in common. When we meet, we go for long drives and cook amazing food."

    "I recently met Anil Kapoor at a party and we had a blast. He is doing a lot of Hollywood films. I remember after the release of Slumdog Millionaire, he had called me to say, 'Hollywood pahoch gaya hun Hollywood, koi nahin gaya... main gaya hun, main (I have reached Hollywood. No Indian actor has ever reached here). I'm the best'. Acha lagta hai apne yaar acha kaam karte hai (It feels good when my friends are doing some good work)."

    Speaking of Salman Khan, he said, "Salman is doing really well in his career. I know him since the time he was growing up. Do you know Salman got his first film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988) because of me?" Well, now we do!

    Jackie Shroff also happens to be an amazing friend of Sanjay Dutt and when asked about his equation with him, he had said,"I have constantly been in touch with Sanju Baba (Sajay Dutt). He is an amazing person. Sab apne dost hai bhidu (All of them are my friends)."

    Now, you know why he's the COOLEST!

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 10:26 [IST]
