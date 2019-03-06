English
    Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: We Bet You Haven't Seen These Rare Photos Of The Actress!

    Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 22nd birthday today. Even before her debut film 'Dhadak' released, the actress had already charmed everyone with her good looks and innocence. Right from her first film, Jahnvi left a lasting impression and has already bagged two films- Karan Johar's Takht and Gunjan Saxena biopic.

    Apart from films, the actress is also known for dropping some major fashion goals with her amazing choice of dressing and is one of the few ones who can pull off anything and that too with effortless charm and grace.

    As Janhvi turns 22 today, we thought up walking down the memory lane and bring you folks some of her rare childhood pictures that have cuteness written all over them.

    Like A Boss

    Even as a kid, Janhvi had her own swag and this picture is a proof!

    Oh-So-Cute

    It's all love between the Dhadak actress and her baby sister Khushi Kapoor,

    Cute As A Button

    If cuteness had a face then this picture is just that!

    This Is Pure Gold!

    Even back then Janhvi was quite a fashionista! Do you folks agree as well?

    Don't Miss Janhvi's Epic Expression!

    Janhvi Kapoor is slaying it and how with that adorable haircut.

    Time Flies & How

    Isn't this picture giving you major nostalgia bytes?

    Don't Miss This Picture!

    We wonder what's on Janhvi's mind in this throwback click. Any guesses?

    Happy Times

    We bet you will be all emotional after seeing this picture of Janhvi with her parents. The sight of Sridevi feeding her food left us all choked with emotions.

    This Is Making Our Hearts Squishy

    We love how Janhvi Kapoor is all animated while striking a pose with her mommy and little sibling.

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
