Happy Birthday John Abraham: These Interesting Facts About The Handsome Hunk Will Surprise You!

Name Game

John Abraham's name is actually a reverse of his father's name Abraham John. Interestingly, the actor's original name is Farhan but he was baptised with the name 'John'.

Wild Tales

John once revealed on a talk show that he was clawed by female fans, who put their hands under his T-shirt. However, when the girls left, John found his chest bleeding. When he asked the girl as to why had she done that, she said that she wanted his skin on her nails.

John Abraham's Favourite Childhood Memory

"When I was growing up, I once used an expletive. He (my father) punished me by making me stand by the door for over three hours. It taught me to be respectful to people, and mindful of the language I use. Which is why it is a part of my DNA today. You will never catch me abusing or using expletives off guard. This little incident has shaped me into the individual I am today," the actor said in one of his old interviews.

Fitness Mantra

Envious of John's hot bod? Well, nothing comes easy! "My most favourite thing is kaju katli. When I was in school, my mom would get me a 200 gram box to eat after I played football. Now, I haven't had it in 23 years," reveals John.

John Reveals His Favourite Place On Earth

In a MansWorld interview, the actor was quoted as saying, "I love riding on a long, clear stretch of road. It could be anywhere - the Pacific Coast Highway or Route 66 or somewhere in the Himalayas."