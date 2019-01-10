Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: These 6 Quotes Prove That She Isn't The One To Mince Her Words!

'Women Are Not Doormats'

"No gender is fairer than the other. Women are not doormats. We are equivalent to men. It is just that we have different bodies and different biological needs. We have capacities which should be celebrated and rewarded in the society."

Dark-Skinned Should Be Celebrated

'I don't think there is anything wrong in being fair, but it has become such an obsession in our country that it is all we look for in beauty. There are so many stunning people who are dark-skinned and it should be celebrated. I would love to have a product which makes me darker."

The Idea Of Love

"Through popular culture, we believe it is like a fairytale, the ‘Disney' idea of love where everyone lives happily ever after. But life is a little more complicated. Love is a very long-term idea. It needs to be nurtured. It needs to be given time and worked on."

'There's Nothing More Beautiful Than Power'

"The first thing people notice about me might be my Bugs Bunny teeth-but I feel my eyes are my greatest feature. They hold all the power, and there's nothing more beautiful than power.

Just look at the strongest women in history-they may not have been typically 'attractive', but my God, were they desirable!

I think of power as an 'internal six-pack'. And when a woman has all the tools to be 'conventionally pretty' at her disposal, and simply chooses not to use them, nothing is more beautiful than that."

The Male Gaze

"Feminism talks about an egalitarian society, all humans are equal, irrespective of their gender. That's the only thing I want to put across. But we are still far from it. The gaze to view things around is still very male."

'I Am Not Here To Be A Celebrity'

"I don't want someone creating an image for me. I am who I am, and if I have to be in the news, it will be when it is relevant, not because my cat is missing or something else.

I love the fans I have and the reach I have. But I am not trying to make it a bigger. That has to happen organically. I am not here to be a celebrity - I am here to be an actor."