Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 6 Times The Actress Grabbed Eyeballs With Her Bold Statements!

'In industry, just good friends means a f*ck buddy who's been promoted'

'Society should train their girls like superheroes, and not just like a "fully trained dog" being prepared to take over the house.'

'You have to be confident of who you are. Other's opinion of you will always shift.'

'When I came to the industry with a film like Gangster, I won the Best Actress award in entire Asia and then I did not have any work at all. They did not know what to do with an actor like that.

Item numbers were prevalent and so were the patriarchal and chauvinist sort of male depiction in films where actors and actresses are just showing up to get pinched in their butt or get mocked. So I did not had any work. So I like said if it is a do-or-die situation I'm going to ensure that I survive."

'In my biopic, if it is ever made, you will play this stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia. You will have a huge part to play in my biopic. I like the antagonist in you in my biopic.'

'I stand out. When you talk about actresses, here is three-time national awards winner. Johars of the world put out a list of actresses whose abilities are questionable. There were time of bell-bottoms and neonshades, but we don't look at it anymore. The same with these people.'