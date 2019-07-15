Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 Times The Diva Won Our Hearts With Her Take On Love & Relationships!

Boys & Girls, Please Take A Note!

'I would do anything for love, but I won't lose my dignity,' Katrina had said in one of her interviews.

Happiness Comes From Within

'Today, I am aware that only I am responsible for my happiness. Somebody else cannot always make me feel good. Even if I am charting rough territories in my relationship, I cannot let that pain consume my whole life. Then, I end up losing myself and start hating him for doing this to me.'

Katrina Has This Piece Of Advice For Married Couples

'I know that when you do get married, it's gonna add to your life. However, never lose yourself. You don't have to lose yourself just because you've found someone.'

Be Positive

'Holding things inside like anger, bitterness and resentment is the worst thing that a human could do.'

On How To Deal With A Broken Heart

'I had to break before I could proceed to rebuild myself. I had to unravel and feel everything that had happened I had to take full responsibility for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better. And accept that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem.'