Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 Times The Diva Won Our Hearts With Her Take On Love & Relationships!
Every time she appears on the big screen, you are bound to go spellbound. With her dazzling personality and enviable dance moves, she knows how to make everyone go weak in their knees. We are talking about the glamorous Katrina Kaif who turns a year older today.
Apart from her films, the actress also finds herself in the news for her love life. In the past, the actress has been linked to her co-stars, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Previously, Katrina who was quite tight-lipped about her personal life, has been now quite vocal about her relationships post her break-up with Ranbir.
As Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday today, we bring you five instances when she totally floored us with her take on love and relationships.
Boys & Girls, Please Take A Note!
'I would do anything for love, but I won't lose my dignity,' Katrina had said in one of her interviews.
Happiness Comes From Within
'Today, I am aware that only I am responsible for my happiness. Somebody else cannot always make me feel good. Even if I am charting rough territories in my relationship, I cannot let that pain consume my whole life. Then, I end up losing myself and start hating him for doing this to me.'
Katrina Has This Piece Of Advice For Married Couples
'I know that when you do get married, it's gonna add to your life. However, never lose yourself. You don't have to lose yourself just because you've found someone.'
Be Positive
'Holding things inside like anger, bitterness and resentment is the worst thing that a human could do.'
On How To Deal With A Broken Heart
'I had to break before I could proceed to rebuild myself. I had to unravel and feel everything that had happened I had to take full responsibility for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better. And accept that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem.'
