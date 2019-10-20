    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Happy Birthday Nargis Fakhri: Did You Know She Was Apprehensive About Working With Ranbir Kapoor?

      Today (October 20, 2019), Nargis Fakhri is celebrating her 40th birthday. Born to a Czech mother and Pakistani father in 1979, Nargis made her Bollywood début with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar - the film which also casted Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and was a super-hit at the box office. But did you know that before kick-starting the shoot of Rockstar, she was a bit apprehensive about working with Ranbir? So, on the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you some of the interesting facts about her related to her début.

      In one of her earlier interviews, Nargis had admitted that she was a bit apprehensive about working with Ranbir Kapoor. She had said, "I was afraid he would make me feel like I'm not good enough." However, after working with Ranbir, Nargis called him a very caring and supportive person.

      In 2011, Nargis had also revealed that unlike other struggling starlets, she was actually pursued to play the female lead in Rockstar. Recalling her first tryst with director Imtiaz Ali, Nargis had revealed that she wasn't very keen to meet him. She had said, "Because the appointment was fixed in Prague, my mother's birthplace, I thought, 'Why not?' I would learn more about my mum's culture, enjoy a good holiday and see where this meeting would take me."

      Did you know that before signing Rockstar, Nargis hardly knew how to speak Hindi fluently? Let us tell you that the actress learnt the language within three months.

      She had revealed, "It took me just three months to pick up Hindi. I guess I'm a fast learner when it comes to languages," she boasts. But the real challenge was acting in front of so many people on a set for the first time: "It was really tough. I was lucky Imtiaz took me under his wing."

      Filmibeat wishes a very happy birthday to the gorgeous actress!

      Story first published: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
