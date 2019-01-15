Happy Birthday Neil Nitin Mukesh: Interesting Facts About The Actor

He Was Named Neil After The American Astronaut Neil Armstrong

The actor was named after the American astronaut Neil Armstrong and it was none other than legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who bestowed him with this name.

Neil Was An Assistant Director On The Sets Of Mujhse Dosti Karoge

"I also assisted Aditya Chopra in his movie 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge', when I was in college. I did receive offers as a lead actor earlier, but I did not want to debut with a love story. I chose to wait."

Neil Is A Mimicry Pro

The actor is an amazing mimicry artist and can mimic veteran stars such as, Mithun Chakraborty, Dev Anand, Salman Khan, Raj Kapoor, and many more.

Childhood Memories

As a kid, Neil never understood the profession of his father and grandfather and would assume that it was Raj Kapoor who sang the songs. Until he himself did lip sync for a song in the film, Vijay.

The Secret Behind His Three Names

The actor once revealed in an interview, "My real name is Neil Mathur. It was during my college times when I almost missed the admission and had no way to get the form. Suddenly, the peon shouted ‘cultural quota'.

In order to get this last chance, I mentioned my name as Neil Nitin Mukesh so that the college authorities can recognize my background and grant me an admission.

However, the importance of these three names was realized when the principal called me at her office and told me one thing; "Neil, you are carrying three generations by these three unique names, ensure you make your parents proud!" That was the moment when there was no looking back. I continued the legacy of my family background and carried three generations with my name that I am most proud of till date."