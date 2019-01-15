Happy Birthday Neil Nitin Mukesh: Interesting Facts About The Actor
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates his 37th birthday today. Son of singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of veteran singer Mukesh, he was keen to pursue his career in acting despite being born in a family of singers. Neil had once confessed in an interview with a leading daily, "Singing is my hobby, but acting is my passion. A passion that even my grand-dad harboured. So, while my father continued his legacy and became a singer, I pursued his other passion. I am living his dream."
Neil forayed into Bollywood with Sriram Raghavan's thriller, Johnny Gaddar which even earned him a Filmfare Best Debut nomination. After that, he worked in films like Aa Dekhe Zara, New York, Jail, Lafangey Parindey, Players amongst others. He will be next seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho where he plays the main antagonist.
On Neil's 37th birthday today, we bring you some lesser known facts about the actor-
He Was Named Neil After The American Astronaut Neil Armstrong
The actor was named after the American astronaut Neil Armstrong and it was none other than legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who bestowed him with this name.
Neil Was An Assistant Director On The Sets Of Mujhse Dosti Karoge
"I also assisted Aditya Chopra in his movie 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge', when I was in college. I did receive offers as a lead actor earlier, but I did not want to debut with a love story. I chose to wait."
Neil Is A Mimicry Pro
The actor is an amazing mimicry artist and can mimic veteran stars such as, Mithun Chakraborty, Dev Anand, Salman Khan, Raj Kapoor, and many more.
Childhood Memories
As a kid, Neil never understood the profession of his father and grandfather and would assume that it was Raj Kapoor who sang the songs. Until he himself did lip sync for a song in the film, Vijay.
The Secret Behind His Three Names
The actor once revealed in an interview, "My real name is Neil Mathur. It was during my college times when I almost missed the admission and had no way to get the form. Suddenly, the peon shouted ‘cultural quota'.
In order to get this last chance, I mentioned my name as Neil Nitin Mukesh so that the college authorities can recognize my background and grant me an admission.
However, the importance of these three names was realized when the principal called me at her office and told me one thing; "Neil, you are carrying three generations by these three unique names, ensure you make your parents proud!" That was the moment when there was no looking back. I continued the legacy of my family background and carried three generations with my name that I am most proud of till date."