Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: When The Actress Sizzled On The Dance Floor & Raised Up The Heat!

It wouldn't be wrong to say that she danced her way into her hearts and left us highly impressed. We are talking about Nora Fatehi who turns a year older today. The actress of Moroccan origin, born and raised in Canada, made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. The film sank without a trace at the box office.

Soon, Nora turned her attention towards Tollywood and appeared in item songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2 amongst others. After starring in a few Telugu films, the actress caught the nation's attention when she participated in the nineth season of Bigg Boss as a wild card entrant. Over the last few years, Nora starred in many popular songs in Bollywood and even did a film, 'My Birthday Song'. The actress will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer.

Nora Fatehi Celebrates Birthday With Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde & Other Celebs

On Nora's 27th birthday today, we bring you some of her most popular dance numbers which left us asking for more.

Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning) As the actress wooed Prabhas' Baahubali on the dance floor with her alluring dance moves along with the other two ladies- Scarlett Wilson and Madhussneha Upadhyay, we stood totally mesmerized. Rock Tha Party (Rocky Handsome) Nora Fatehi gave Miley Cyrus some tough competition with her 'twerking' in this recreated version and boy, left us totally hooked. Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate) Nora raised the temperature soaring high with her breath-taking belly-dance moves in this peppy number. The actress recalled in an interview, "Dilbar is very close to me. It was a turning point in my career. I was travelling a lot during the release of 'Dilbar' to various countries and the song would be played at random places like lounges, coffee shops, streets and I realised the song had reached levels that was beyond India." Kamariya (Stree) The Moroccan beauty with her rustic charm and sizzling dance moves made us fall in love with her all over again in this Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

