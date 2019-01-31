Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: The Actress Who Stole Our Hearts With Her Dimpled Smile!

How Preity Bagged Her First Break On Screen With A Perk Ad

"My first ad for Perk chocolates happened purely by chance. I was at a friend's birthday party where I met Kunal, an ad filmmaker.

Two days later, he called me saying that he had written an ad script keeping me in mind. He forced me to come for auditions. Although I was apprehensive, I thought what harm could come from just auditioning - there would be five people there and why would anybody pick me? Only. instead of five, there were 50, and I got selected after saying just two lines with the chocolate in hand."

When Preity Opened Up About The Most Defining Moment In Her Life

"I went to boarding school in Simla because my father was in the army. I was quite a tomboy, good in studies but always outdoors. Playing basketball and getting into scrapes was what I enjoyed the most.

My father would take me to the golf course -- he was trying to teach me the game, but I was awful at it. Life was pretty normal till I turned 13 and my father died in a car accident. My mother was with him at the time. She was severely hurt and was bedridden for two years. I think that was the first turning point in my life," the actress had revealed in a Rediff interview.

The Actress Holds A Degree In Criminal Psychology & Had Never Dreamt Of Being An Actress

After graduating with English honours degree from St. Bede's college in Shimla, the actress earned a postgraduate degree in criminal psychology.

Not Dil Se, It Was This Film Which Preity Had Signed For Her Bollywood Debut

Even though Dil Se had released first, which marked her debut, Soldier was the first film she had signed, and finished shooting for, before Dil Se.

Jab Preity Met Gene

"I met him in Santa Monica in Los Angeles. Then we dated for five years and we finally got married," the actress had opened up.