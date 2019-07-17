English
    Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: These Quotes Speak Volumes About Her Love For Nick Jonas!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love story is straight out of a fairy tale. After a whirlwind romance, the couple got hitched in a series of lavish ceremonies at Umaid Bhavan, Palace in Rajasthan last December. You may have heard of 'love at first sight stories' and 'NickYanka's timeline of romance is just that. No wonder, the actress never shies away from admitting that she's quite smitten with her man.

    The actress considered herself single until 'there was a ring' and since then, the lovebirds have been painting the world red with their romance. As the 'desi girl' celebrates her 37th birthday today, we bring you some of her quotes about her better-half, which prove that she is madly in love with him.

    What's In A Name?

    Explaining her decision to change her name from Priyanka Chopra to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actress said, "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like, you know, we're becoming family and I'm a little traditional and old school like that. But I don't take away my identity - he gets added to who I am."

    The Actress Speaks Her Heart Out

    While speaking with People magazine during the Bumble India launch, PeeCee bared her heart, "This is the first time I was comfortable with being with someone who is such an incredible partner. So it just felt natural."

    He Makes Her Blush Like A Tomato

    "This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I'd be tomato red right now," the actress confessed in a Vogue interview when she was asked about Nick Jonas.

    The Best Part Of Being Married To Nick Jonas

    "It's so amazing to have someone out there rooting for you and you know that that's your partner and that they are always on your team and whatever happens that's your person, and there's such an amazing security in that. I loved it," the actress revealed in an interview.

    Understanding Each Other & Embracing The Cultural Differences

    "So it wasn't hard initially, but later after we got married, little things started popping up. He'd sometimes say to me, 'It's okay. It's all good. Everything will be fine.' And I am like, 'But I am not mad?' And he's like, 'But you sound like you're mad.' And I'm like, 'No! I'm just being emphatic and talking'. And he's like, 'Whoa!' And I'm just like 'Everyone speaks with their hands, and we are such a large population, we have to speak over each other to be heard you know." It took Nick sometime to understand that Priyanka talking animatedly doesn't mean she was upset. She further added, "Now he gets it. He tells his friends, 'She's just being passionate and emphatic."

    Nick Makes Priyanka Happy

    "When Nick said that he wanted to marry his bride in her home, it melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special," the actress confessed in a post-wedding interview.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
