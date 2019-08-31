Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: 6 Films Which Prove The Actor Is Future Of Indian Cinema!

"Growing up, I was fascinated with Shahrukh Khan -I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me. It wasn't rosy though-I didn't get work after I came to Mumbai. I only got small jobs-I'd be like the 10th person standing in a random newspaper ad!," Rajkummar Rao's struggle story is something which most of us would identify with!

In a career spanning about 10 years, the actor has managed to carve his own space in the film industry. He stepped out of his comfort zone with every film and proved that there's more to him than just being a hero.

As Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 35th birthday today, we bring you six of his best performances, which prove that he is currently one of the most versatile actors in tinseltown.