Happy Birthday Ramesh Sippy: The Man Who Gave Indian Cinema One Of The Biggest Hits, Sholay!

Amjad Khan Was Not The First Choice To Play Gabbar Singh

Sippy recalled in an interview, "The character of Gabbar was written in a way that it would invariably turn out to be the most colourful.

Danny Denzongpa was signed for the role, but his dates clashed with those he had allotted for Feroz Khan's Dharmatma that was being shot in Afghanistan. We couldn't do anything because all other stars had allotted their dates and so Danny had to opt out.

It was then that Salim and Javed suggested Amjad Khan's name. The rest, as you know, is history. A lot of Amjad went into Gabbar as also a lot of Gabbar into Amjad! Today, we can't imagine anyone else but him in the role."

Ramesh Sippy Reveals Why The Film Was Titled Sholay

"Sholay means ‘ember' and signifies the simmering fire of revenge and anger in the Thakur's heart. The title also finds symbolism in Jai's funeral pyre at the end."

The Sound Of Sholay

The film's sound re-recordist Mangesh Desai actually bought a tonga into the Rajkamal Studios to create a range of sounds for Basanti's vehicle.

All Hard Work

When it comes to friendship, there is no better song than 'Yeh Dosti' from Sholay to define it! But do you folks know that Ramesh Sippy and his team took 21 days to film this iconic track.

When Ramesh Sippy Almost Got Arrested In London Before The Film's Release

A week before the film released on August 15, 1975, during the Emergency, Ramesh Sippy almost got arrested in London. At that time, he was there for its post-production, particularly for the 70mm format.

A senior bureaucrat in Delhi, who Sippy claims wanted to "lay down the rules", had tipped the Indian high commission in London to keep a tab on him.

The filmmaker revealed, "We had arranged for a screening at the Odeon Marble Arch. I had also invited the Indian embassy officials. I was speaking to one of the officials, who had an intuition that it might not be a good idea and we cancelled the show at the last minute. When I turned up at the venue the next morning to apologise, officers were there to arrest me. They couldn't do that because the print wasn't there,"

Sippy recalled how that the late politician VC Shukla, who had come to Bombay for the film's premiere, had personally called up the bureaucrat to enquire why the film was being held up at the airport. "He said if the print is not released in the next one hour, I'll release you from your job."