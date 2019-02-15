Happy Birthday Randhir Kapoor: These Rare Photos Are A Perfect Friday Flashback!

Randhir Kapoor also known as 'Dabboo' is the son of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, grandson of actor Prithviraj and the brother of Rishi Kapoor. Born on February 15, 1947, the actor first appeared on the big screen in Shree 420 as a kid. His first role as a leading man was in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which released in 1971.

Soon, the actor went on to star in films like Jeet, Jawaani Deewani, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai amongst others. In his career, Randhir even helmed movies like Heena, Dharam Karam. Speaking about his early days, Randhir had once said in an interview, "We travelled by bus and train during our school days. Our upbringing was mainly looked after by our mother as our father was a very busy man. My mother was a strict parent.

When I decided to join films, my father did not say, "Aajao beta main tumhe launch karta hoon (Come son, I will launch your career)." Instead, he insisted that I apprentice with someone else."

On Randhir's 72nd birthday today, we bring you some of his rare pictures, which are a perfect Friday flashback.

How Cute Is This! Randhir as a teen, is seen here posing for picture with his little brother Rishi. A Leaf From The Childhood Randhir and Rishi are all dressed up for a function. The former adorably has his arm around his kid brother whose cute smile is winning over our hearts. Old Is Gold! This picture dates back to one of the Holi celebrations and we must say, it's pure gold! The Trio Randhir Kapoor caught in a frame with Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Kapoor on the sets of Kasme Vaade. Picture Perfect The Kapoors are looking extremely handsome in this picture. Randhir and Rishi are all smiles with their dad Raj Kapoor. Say Cheese Like Us Randhir Kapoor is seen holding his daughter Karishma and it's an adorable father-daughter moment. The Family Portrait Randhir Kapoor poses for a family picture with his wife Babita and his kids, Karishma and Kareena.

ALSO READ: Gully Boy Movie Review: Ranveer Singh & Co. Inspire Us To Never Stop Chasing Our Dreams!