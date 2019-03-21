Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: View 5 Best Movies Of The Actress

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rani Mukerji, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is without a doubt her best movie ever and even after two decades, people still talk about the film and also her character. KKHH was a game changer in Bollywood cinema.

Ghulam

Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan starrer Ghulam went on to be a superhit at the box office and the song 'Aati Kya Khandala' plays at several radio stations and also on television screens even now. Rani Mukerji's chemistry with Aamir Khan was most loved here!

Saathiya

Saathiya starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi was one of the best romantic films during the early 2000s and the storyline and all the songs were a clear winner. The movie still stands tall even after all these years.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Rani Mukerji has worked with the best of the best all throughout her career and the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was a landmark family themed movie for married couples. The storyline was much ahead of its time and was well appreciated by the audiences.

Black

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black featuring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan was a groundbreaking film in Bollywood and the audiences were taken aback with Rani Mukerji's sheer acting skills, where she played the role of a blind and brought tears in the eyes of all cinegoers.