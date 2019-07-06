Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Reasons Which Make Us Say, 'Iske Jaisa Koi Hard-ich Nahi Hai'!

When it comes to a dose of wackiness in our lives, Ranveer Singh is the name which immediately pops in our minds! Touted to be one of Bollywood's most flamboyant actor, he celebrates his 34th birthday today.

Born in a Sindhi family to Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ranveer completed his bachelor's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington. Post completing his degree, he worked as a copywriter in advertising agencies like O & M, J. Walter Thompson. However, destiny had something else in store for him!

Post a stint as an assistant director, Ranveer started auditioning for films. In January 2010, a phone call from one of the most reputed production banners, Yash Raj Films changed his life forever. The actor landed his first big break, 'Band Baja Baraat' and the rest is history!

On Ranveer Singh's 34th birthday today, we give you 5 reasons why we absolutely love this star and that makes us say, 'Iske jaisa koi hard-ich nahi hai'.

The Perfect Hubby If you follow Ranveer Singh on social media, you would be aware that the handsome hunk never fails to drop PDA-laden comments on his better-half, Deepika Padukone's Instagram posts. The actor wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to talking about his ladylove, making us go 'awww' every single time. His Quirky Sense Of Fashion Is Always On Point From pulling off neons, quirky prints to shimmering in blingy outfits, the 'Gully Boy' actor is always 'ek number' when it comes to pulling off even the most bizarre outfits. In fact, his wife Deepika had once admitted that she loves his dressing and said, 'I think he does it unapologetically." He Dared To Choose The Unconventional Path When It Comes To Films He is the same guy who made us go 'ainvayi ainvayi' whenever he romanced the girl on-screen and then, send shivers down our spines with his menacing act in 'Padmaavat'. He goes massy with 'Simmba' and then, pulls off a rocking act in 'Gully Boy'. Bollywood please note, 'Iska time aa gaya'! He Makes Everyone His 'Jabra Fan' With His Humility He is one of the few stars who doesn't mind going on a selfie-spree with his fans and giving them a moment to cherish throughout their lives. Oh, We Love His Wacky Sense Of Humour Take a quick look at the captions on some of his Instagram posts and you would agree with what we just said!

