Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: These Pictures Prove He Is A Doting Dad To Little Taimur!

When it comes to versatility and style, Saif Ali Khan's name definitely pops up in your mind. Be it as a lover-boy or a malicious antagonist, the actor has always churned out some memorable performances and made us his fan!

On the personal front, he never fails to drop major relationship goals with his 'Begum' Kareena Kapoor Khan. And yes, his bonding with his little son, Taimur has always given us some heartwarming 'father-son' moments.

As the 'Chhote Nawab of Bollywood' turns 49, we bring you some of his pictures with Taimur which will warm the cockles of your hearts. Don't miss them.

We Are All Hearts Over This! This latest picture of Saif sharing a cute 'father-son' moment is going viral on social media. It features the 'Sacred Games' actor smothering Taimur with kisses as the little munchkin laughs out loud. Saif Loves To Spend Time With Taimur "When I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping, I feel bad. We shoot long hours, but if I haven't packed up even after 8 pm, I feel uncomfortable because it means taking away time from my son," the actor recently confessed in a DNA interview. Like Father Like Son This picture of little Taimur taking some horse-riding lessons from his dad Saif is all things cute. What do you folks think? Just Look At Taimur! They say, 'No love is greater than that of a father for his son' and the cute click of Saif and Taimur proves it every bit right. A Family That Vacations Together Stays Together Despite his busy working schedule, Saif makes sure to spend some quality time with his family on vacations. Seen here is a happy Taimur with his parents. Isn't what they call a perfect family?

