Happy Birthday Salman Khan: These Vintage Photos Of The Superstar Are Pure Gold!

Party Time

Here's a picture of the Dabangg star as a kid from a birthday party and we must tell you, it's cuteness overload.

Good Looks, Good Looks And Good Looks

A rare picture of Salman from one of his print advertisements for a motorcycle brand. Isn't he looking dashing in a suit?

Feelin' Hot Hot

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit make a 'red-hot' pair in this picture from an old photoshoot.

Oh Boy, This Is Super Cool

When Salman Khan dropped his shirt on screen, the nation skipped a heartbeat and soon, the rest of the Bollywood brigade followed his footsteps too.

We Love Candid Clicks!

This picture from the sets of Karan Arjun has Salman sharing a frame with Hrithik Roshan who assisted his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan on this film.

Salman Is A Mumma's Boy

Here's a throwback click of the handsome star with his mother Salma Khan from an event.

Gem Of A Picture!

Not many know that it was 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar who gave the mahurat clap for Rajkumar Santoshi's cult film, Andaz Apna Apna. This picture is giving us plenty of nostagia bytes.

Time Flies & How!

Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Neelam in one snap! We guess the sets would have been a treat to watch these talents together.