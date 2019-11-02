    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 6 Times King Khan Floored Us With His Wit!

      Bday Special: When SRK Floored Us With His Wit!

      We bet there's hardly anyone out there whose heart doesn't go 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' each time Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his dimpled smile and does his signature arm-spreading style. From a small-town lad who landed in Mumbai with starry dreams in his eyes to becoming the 'Badshah' of Bollywood, King Khan's journey is every bit inspiring. Loved by millions of people across the fan, Shah Rukh Khan's stardom continues to rule over our hearts with his hard work and charm.

      Apart from his acting histronics, the superstar is also known for his witty punches and sense of humour that's enough to brighten up a drab day.

      On Shah Rukh Khan's 54th birthday today, we bring you some of his most wittiest quotes which left us smiling from ear-to-ear.

      When SRK Took A Dig At Award Functions

      When SRK Took A Dig At Award Functions

      "All the people who ain't rooting for me to win the Best Actor Award, look under your seats; I have stuck the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes. Take em' home and cheer for me."

      Taking Failures In His Stride

      Taking Failures In His Stride

      "The only thing about RA.One that we couldn't sell were the tickets."

      This One Is Our Favourite

      This One Is Our Favourite

      "I don't write cheques anymore because I end up signing them, with love. Shah Rukh."

      Major Burns, Anyone?

      Major Burns, Anyone?

      "Alia Bhatt had break up in Kapoor & Sons. Then she took drugs in Udta Punjab. And finally she went for counselling in Dear Zindagi. Sounds like the story of every Bollywood actor."

      Are You Listening, Ladies?

      Are You Listening, Ladies?

      "I have never needed machines as an extension of my manhood. I have my dimples for that."

      We Totally Love King Khan's Sense Of Humour

      We Totally Love King Khan's Sense Of Humour

      "Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to the U.S. The immigration guys kick the star out of my stardom."

      shahrukh khan
