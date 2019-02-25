Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: His Oh So Hot Pictures Will Leave You Crushing Over Him!

Most of the girls out there would admit that they harboured a crush on Shahid Kapoor at some point in their life. Born to actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelam Azeem, the handsome hunk began his film journey as a background dancer in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Taal. After starring in a few commercials, the lad starred in Aryans' popular music video, 'Aankhon Mein'.

His chocolate boy looks caught the attention of producer Ramesh Taurani who thought him to be too lanky to become an actor, and encouraged him to wait for a few years. Shahid finally bagged his first film, Ken Gosh's Ishq Visq in 2003. The teenage love story struck a chord with the youth and Shahid became every girl's crush.

In a career spanning over 15 years, the handsome hunk proved his acting mettle with films like 'Kaminey', 'Jab We Met', 'Udta Punjab', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat' amongst others.

On his 38th birthday today, we bring you some of his most drool-worthy photos which will leave you gasping for your breath.

Stop Being So Hot, Please! That wink is just enough for us to go weak in our knees! This Click Is Perfect For Our Man Crush Monday Guys please take a note! The actor shows how to 'rock-and-roll' a man-bun. Hey Hottie Somebody please call the fire-brigade! This man is all things fire. Thinking Cap On We wonder what's on Shahid's mind in this candid picture. Any guesses? King Of Hearts Even in his formal look, the handsome hunk is ruling over our hearts and how! Ufff! Do We Really Need To Caption This? I can already imagine the girls fainting after a look at Shahid's shirtless avatar.

