Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: A Throwback To Her Childhood Days!

As A Kid, Shraddha Believed Her Father Had Supernatural Powers

Speaking about her childhood days, Shraddha revealed, "My dad would come home with make-up on, his attire would be weird, his hair peculiar and I'd ask, ‘Why are you dressed like this, papa?'

I had no clue what movies were all about. I wondered how he could be someone else on screen and be my dad off screen." To the extent she even thought he had supernatural powers! This went on until one day, Shakti Kapoor explained things and even suggested she could grow up and act too.

The Actress Confesses She's A Die-heart Romantic

"I am a diehard romantic. My all time favorite romantic movie would be Guru Dutt's Pyaasa. Waheeda Rehmanji's role in the movie is something I would love to do in my career. My idea of romance revolves around everything I've grown up watching in our Bollywood movies. Our romances are like fairy tales, something that every romantic freak, especially girls would love to experience."

A Bright Student

"Shraddha was a good student and always scored a distinction in class," revealed her father Shakti Kapoor in one of his interviews.

Shraddha Is A Cleanliness Freak

"She's so finicky about hygiene that she'll clean the plate several times before using it," her father said in an intervew.i

You Dare Not Mess With This Girl

"She has largely been brought up by her maternal grandparents and was also looked after by her aunts Padmini (Kohlapure Sharma) and Tejaswini (Kohlapure). She is their favourite and perhaps that's why she is a little stubborn, eccentric and moody. You have to tolerate her tantrums but the good thing is that she can be cajoled easily. She is not a difficult girl but you dare not mess with her," said Shakti.

She Has A Great Sense Of Humour

"She can make me laugh, something few people can. Juhi Chawla and Sridevi have a comic flair. After them Shraddha will be the best."

Sibling Goals

Shakti says, "Siddhant and Shraddha are perhaps world's only siblings who have never fought with each other. They love each other deeply."

Shraddha's Most Memorable Birthday Gift

"Mom had given me this heart-shaped diamond ring during one of my birthdays and that's the most cherished gift that I have from her till today. The ring is most special to me because she gave it to me before I went on to complete my degree at Boston University."

We Ain't Surprised!

"She is a good dancer and a trained singer too. In school, she won every dance competition. Eventually, the teachers made her the judge, so that others would get a chance," quipped her father.

She's Petrified Of Lightning

The actress had once revealed that she has a phobia of heights and thunder and lightning.