Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: These Photos Of The Hottie Will Leave You Gasping For Breath!

Touted to be one of the hottest men in the film industry, Sidharth Malhotra's winsome looks has the female brigade drooling over all him. Despite being an outsider, the handsome hunk carved his own space in Bollywood over the years.

Born in Delhi, Punjab, Sidharth stepped into the world of modelling at the age of 18. Although he was quite successful in that field, he quit that profession and turned his attention towards films and started giving auditions. After assisting Karan Johar on the sets of 'My Name Is Khan', he finally bagged his Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year' in 2012.

Speaking about his struggling days, Sid had once revealed in an interview, "That time, to survive, I had to give a lot of TV auditions. And it isn't the most heartening sign when you have 150 people, all dressed up similarly, standing in a line for auditions. Then someone would come and ask me to say something random like, 'Say your name' in a weird way. It was like a bloody jail where you have to say your name, number and act out something.

Because half of us were clueless, we never got those jobs. People used to ask me to do some stupid, imaginary car-driving, or enact some lines or talk in some weird accent."

He further added, "At auditions, they make you feel terribly small and unimportant. It makes you feel that there are hundreds of others like you. That's why I digressed and became an assistant director. It was a very negative environment. It didn't help me grow and kept me in the same loop."

Of course, destiny had something else in store for the actor. Post Student Of The Year, there was no looking back for him.

As Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 34th birthday today, we bring you some of his drool-worthy pictures which will leave you gasping for breath.

