English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: These Photos Of The Hottie Will Leave You Gasping For Breath!

    By
    |

    Touted to be one of the hottest men in the film industry, Sidharth Malhotra's winsome looks has the female brigade drooling over all him. Despite being an outsider, the handsome hunk carved his own space in Bollywood over the years.

    Born in Delhi, Punjab, Sidharth stepped into the world of modelling at the age of 18. Although he was quite successful in that field, he quit that profession and turned his attention towards films and started giving auditions. After assisting Karan Johar on the sets of 'My Name Is Khan', he finally bagged his Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year' in 2012.

    Speaking about his struggling days, Sid had once revealed in an interview, "That time, to survive, I had to give a lot of TV auditions. And it isn't the most heartening sign when you have 150 people, all dressed up similarly, standing in a line for auditions. Then someone would come and ask me to say something random like, 'Say your name' in a weird way. It was like a bloody jail where you have to say your name, number and act out something.

    Because half of us were clueless, we never got those jobs. People used to ask me to do some stupid, imaginary car-driving, or enact some lines or talk in some weird accent."

    He further added, "At auditions, they make you feel terribly small and unimportant. It makes you feel that there are hundreds of others like you. That's why I digressed and became an assistant director. It was a very negative environment. It didn't help me grow and kept me in the same loop."

    Of course, destiny had something else in store for the actor. Post Student Of The Year, there was no looking back for him.

    As Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 34th birthday today, we bring you some of his drool-worthy pictures which will leave you gasping for breath.

    O You Heart-stealer!

    We bet you won't be able to resist Sidharth's charming ways in this picture.

    We Are Damn Jealous Of Those Girls!

    There is no way you can escape from the handsome hunk's irresistible looks.

    We Are Lovin' Him

    It's love at first sight for us when you see the birthday boy in this frame.

    Fire In Water

    Somebody please call the fire-brigade! It's getting hotter and hotter here.

    Hey Handsome

    The way he is looking in this picture! Uff, we can almost feel our hearts go all squishy.

    Isn't He A Prince Charming?

    It's a thumbs up from us for this dapper version of Sidharth Malhotra.

    Slaying It & How!

    Hey Sid! Can you please stop killing us with those suave looks?

    ALSO READ: Birthday Boy Sidharth Malhotra Cuts Cake At Midnight In Media's Presence! Pictures

    Read more about: sidharth malhotra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue