    Happy Birthday Subhash Ghai: These Rare Pics Of Bollywood's Showman Will Make You Nostalgic

    One of Bollywood's most celebrated filmmakers, Subhash Ghai celebrates his 74th birthday today. Born on 24th January, 1945 in Nagpur, he started his career in the Hindi film industry with small roles in films including Taqdeer (1967) and Aradhana (1971). Ghai even played the leading man in the 1970 film Umang which was followed by Gumraah in 1976.

    Subhash Ghai made his directorial debut with Shatrughan Sinha starrer Kalicharan in 1976. Not many know that Sinha had earlier turned down the film. Recently at an event he recalled, "I refused doing Kalicharan when I first heard the script, but later agreed to do it because of my friend Subhash Ghai as it was his directorial debut." The film turned out to be a huge hit.

    Over the years with films like Meri Jung, Karz, Vidhaata, Hero, Karma, Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Pardes, Taal amongst others, the director eventually became known as the 'Showman of Hindi film industry'.

    On Subhash Ghai's 74th birthday today, we bring you some of his rare pictures that are pure gold! Have a look at them here-

    We Wonder What The Discussion Is All About!

    Subhash Ghai is seen engrossed in a conversation with Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

    Three Legends In A Frame

    The filmmaker strikes a pose with Yash Chopra and Ramesh Sippy at an event.

    Capturing Moments

    Do you remember the popular track, 'Tera Naam Liya' from Ram Lakhan? Subhash Ghai is seen posing for the lens with Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia and Anil Kapoor in between the shots.

    That's A Major Throwback

    That's Subhash Ghai on the sets of Saudagar with Raj Kumar, Manisha Koirala, Dilip Kumar and Vivek Mushran. The film marked the acting debut of Manisha and Vivek.

    Here's One More Picture From The Sets Of Ram Lakhan

    We must say Madhuri Dixit's expression in this picture is making our hearts flutter.

    Taal Se Taal Mila

    This picture from the sets of Taal has Subhash Ghai explaining a shot to Akshaye Khanna while Anil Kapoor looks on.

    Subhash Ghai On The Sets Of Khalnayak

    Subhash Ghai is seen explaining a sequence to his leading lady Madhuri Dixit. One can also see Sanjay Dutt standing behind him.

    Trimurti Tales

    Sanjay Dutt, Shahrukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and Subhash Ghai pose for a quick photo-op on the sets of Trimurti.

