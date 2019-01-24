Happy Birthday Subhash Ghai: These Rare Pics Of Bollywood's Showman Will Make You Nostalgic

One of Bollywood's most celebrated filmmakers, Subhash Ghai celebrates his 74th birthday today. Born on 24th January, 1945 in Nagpur, he started his career in the Hindi film industry with small roles in films including Taqdeer (1967) and Aradhana (1971). Ghai even played the leading man in the 1970 film Umang which was followed by Gumraah in 1976.

Subhash Ghai made his directorial debut with Shatrughan Sinha starrer Kalicharan in 1976. Not many know that Sinha had earlier turned down the film. Recently at an event he recalled, "I refused doing Kalicharan when I first heard the script, but later agreed to do it because of my friend Subhash Ghai as it was his directorial debut." The film turned out to be a huge hit.

Over the years with films like Meri Jung, Karz, Vidhaata, Hero, Karma, Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Pardes, Taal amongst others, the director eventually became known as the 'Showman of Hindi film industry'.

On Subhash Ghai's 74th birthday today, we bring you some of his rare pictures that are pure gold! Have a look at them here-