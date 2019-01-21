Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: The Boy From Patna Who Dared To Chase His Dreams!

The Throwback Days

The actor recollected in a HT interview, "Engineering wasn't my choice. I wanted to be an astronaut, and later, an Air Force pilot. I remember tearing up my Top Gun poster when my parents told me that was not going to happen. Apparently, I was going to be an engineer. Maybe the drama I did that day should've given everyone a clue!"

The Moment When Sushant Decided To Give Acting A Shot

"While pursuing engineering, I joined Shiamak Davar's dance class. But Shiamak asked me to do theatre, which worried me as I had to speak. But the thought that it was the character on stage that was speaking, and not me, made me comfortable. I could hide behind the character.

It was so liberating that I decided to do it for the rest of my life and dropped out of college."

From The Small Screen To The World Of Bollywood

The actor was spotted by the casting team of Balaji Telefilms while he was on stage for one of Nadira Babbar's play.

Sushant auditioned and bagged the role of Preet in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, it was his portrayal of a brooding Manav in Pavitra Rishta which made him every girl's dream man.

However at the peak of his career, Sushant bid farewell to Pavitra Rishta and pursue a film making course abroad. After two years, he auditioned for Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che and a rising star was born.

Sushant Was An Introvert During His Engineering Days

In one of his throwback interviews, he revealed, " While preparing for engineering entrance exams, I'd sometimes take a break and stand in front of the mirror and lip-sync to Suraj Hua Maddham.

I used to do these things but not with the ambition of becoming an actor. It was just for fun. Honestly, even if I would've been offered a role back then, I would've refused because I was a complete introvert."

A Huge Fan Of Shahrukh Khan

" I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here's a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that's not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be.

This was in the early '90s and the economy was just opening up - we were seeing Coke cans for the first time, international brands were coming in, and I was fascinated...yet confused.

I didn't know whether to embrace the West or be loyal to our culture. At this point came DDLJ, I was in Class VI, and Raj showed me that it was cool to have a beer, but then he also waited for Simran's dad's approval."