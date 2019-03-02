English
    Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: His Rare Photos As A Kid Are Too Cute To Handle!

    With a ripped physique which would leave everyone drooling to his cool 'martial' art moves, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's son Tiger knows how to win us over! Born on 2nd March, 1990, the young lad made his debut in Bollywood with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti which turned out to be a commercial success. 

    Speaking about his childhood days, Tiger recalled in an interview, " I used to get bullied a lot. But I used to never let anyone win as I am a very fast runner and I used to run away." Who knew back then that the kid would grow up to become one of the most fittest actors in Bollywood who never fails to drop some major fitness goals.

    On Tiger Shroff's 29th birthday today, we have compiled for you some of his cutest pictures from his childhood days and we are sure it will leave you with a smile on your face.

    Poster Boy

    When Tiger as a kid graced a magazine cover with his dad Jackie and baby sister Krishna.

    Like Father, Like Son

    This click of Jackie Shroff lovingly gazing at baby Tiger is making us go all the way 'aww'.

    May Dad Is My Hero, Says Tiger

    "Every son's first hero is his father. My dad was my first superhero. For me he was Superman and Batman combined."

    Poles Apart

    "My dad and I don't discuss films or my career too much. We don't even share too many common interests. I think we are as different as the North and South poles. I'm into sports and fitness. I live a disciplined, army kind of a lifestyle, and he is more bindaas and cool about his fitness."

    One Happy Family

    Tiger is seen here posing with his father and mother and sister Krishna. We absolutely love such happy pictures!

    We Are All Hearts

    This adorable picture of Shroff Jr. with his baby sister is the cutest thing on the internet today.

    Cool Kicks

    Now, we know from where Tiger has got his interest in martial arts now.

    Major Throwback

    We came across one more picture of Tiger with his friends.

    Picture-Perfect Moment

    Baby Tiger Shroff strikes a pose with his mommy dearest.

    One More Cute Picture

    Just look at that adorable expression on Tiger's face. We just feel like pulling those chubby cheeks.

    When Tiger Walked Down The Memory Lane

    "My grandmother (my father's mother) had tapes of all of my dad's movies. Every night, before I went to sleep, I'd watch one of his films. I think Gardish and Parinda are two of my most favourite performances by him. In fact, the year I was born, he won the Filmfare best actor award for Parinda, and he carried me on to the stage. He had the black lady in one hand and me in the other. We still have a photo of that moment."

    Tiger On His Equation With His Dad

    "We don't talk about films much. We chat about food and family. I'm a fitness freak, so while I talk about health food, he talks about his favourite meals - daal chawal, idli sambhar, vada-pav."

