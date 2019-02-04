Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: 7 Times The 'Rangeela' Girl Impressed Us With Her Brilliant Act!

Masoom

Urmila made her debut as a child artiste in the Hindi film industry with Shekhar Kapoor's cult film 'Masoom' where she played the role of Pinky. While it was Jugal Hansraj who had an author-backed role in this flick, Urmila too left a mark with her childish innocence.

Rangeela

When a skimpily-clad Urmila ran down the stretch of the beach in 'Tanha Tanha' in Rangeela, the entire nation gasped for their breath. As Mili, Matondkar was the right balance of sweet and sexy.

Kaun

Urmila proved she was more than just a glam face when she gave us major spooks in Ram Gopal Varma's psychological thriller, 'Kaun.' And yes, who can forget that last scene in that film?

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Urmila proved her detractors wrong once again when she pulled off yet another powerful act in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya where she essayed the role of an obsessive love.

Bhoot

Urmila gave us major shivers as a woman possessed by the spirit of another woman in Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot.

Pinjar

In a film boosting of stellar performances by Maoj Bajpayee and others, Urmila left her own mark as Puro.

Ek Hasina Thi

As a girl who is hell-bent on seeking revenge from her lover who falsely implicates her in a crime, Urmila received praises from all nooks and corners for this dark thriller helmed by Sriram Raghavan.