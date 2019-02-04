English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: 7 Times The 'Rangeela' Girl Impressed Us With Her Brilliant Act!

    By
    |

    The original 'Chamma Chamma' girl of Bollywood, Urmila Matondkar turns a year older today. From her drop-dead gorgeous looks to her impeccable dancing prowess, the actress always gave us plenty of reasons to go 'Ho Jaa Rangeela Re'. Even after so many years, Urmila continues to make us skip a heartbeat whenever she makes an appearance on-screen.

    On her 45th birthday today, we bring you her 7 best performances which prove her versatility as an actress.

    Masoom

    Urmila made her debut as a child artiste in the Hindi film industry with Shekhar Kapoor's cult film 'Masoom' where she played the role of Pinky. While it was Jugal Hansraj who had an author-backed role in this flick, Urmila too left a mark with her childish innocence.

    Rangeela

    When a skimpily-clad Urmila ran down the stretch of the beach in 'Tanha Tanha' in Rangeela, the entire nation gasped for their breath. As Mili, Matondkar was the right balance of sweet and sexy.

    Kaun

    Urmila proved she was more than just a glam face when she gave us major spooks in Ram Gopal Varma's psychological thriller, 'Kaun.' And yes, who can forget that last scene in that film?

    Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

    Urmila proved her detractors wrong once again when she pulled off yet another powerful act in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya where she essayed the role of an obsessive love.

    Bhoot

    Urmila gave us major shivers as a woman possessed by the spirit of another woman in Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot.

    Pinjar

    In a film boosting of stellar performances by Maoj Bajpayee and others, Urmila left her own mark as Puro.

    Ek Hasina Thi

    As a girl who is hell-bent on seeking revenge from her lover who falsely implicates her in a crime, Urmila received praises from all nooks and corners for this dark thriller helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

    Read more about: urmila matondkar
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue