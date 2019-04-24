Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 5 Films Where The Actor Left Us Spellbound With His Act!
When Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year alongside two other newbies, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, the young lad caught everyone's attention with his cute looks and impeccable dancing skills. Next came papa David Dhawan's 'Main Tera Hero' where the actor gave us a glimpse of his amazing comic timing and that's it! Slowly, Varun made a special place in his fans' hearts and today, he's one of the most popular Gen-X actors.
As the actor celebrates his 32nd birthday today, we bring you some five of his best performances which left a lasting impression.
Badlapur
It was drastic transformation for Varun who till then was only associated with fun, goofy characters. As Raghu, a man hell-bent on seeking revenge for the death of his wife and kid, Varun unleashed his never-seen before side and left everyone stunned.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
A character which could have gone wrong if played over-the-top! But Varun perfectly maintained a balance and brought a likeability to his character of Badri.
October
Shoojit Sircar threw a challenge at the actor and the latter passed with flying colors. Varun shed off his mainstream trademark and gave one of his most heartfelt performances.
Sui Dhaaga
As a simpleton Mauji, Varun once again played an underdog with conviction and made you root for his character till the last frame.
Kalank
Despite the film's dismal performance, Varun bravely delved deep into the intensity of his role of Zafar and portrayed his emotions of anger, pain and love perfectly on the big screen.
