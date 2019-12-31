Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: Six Times The Actress Left Us In Awe With Her Stellar Performances

Parineeta

No other actress could have pulled off the character of Lalita as convincingly as how Vidya Balan did in her first Bollywood film. She was a breath of fresh air in this Pradeep Sarkar's film adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel by the same name.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Vidya Balan send shivers down our spine in the scene in the film where her character is supposedly possessed by Manjulika. Playing a character suffering from dissociative identity disorder isn't a cakewalk, but Vidya aced it like a pro.

Paa

Back then when actresses developed a cold feet to play mother on screen, Vidya ended up playing mommy to Amitabh Bachchan and won several accolades for it!

Ishqiya

Another award-winning performance from the actress where the actress won hearts as the scheming, profanity-spewing Krishna Verma who has the two men (Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah) tied around her finger.

The Dirty Picture

Based on the life and death of the controversial Indian actress Silk Smitha, Vidya Balan's bold and brazen act was a major game-changer for the leading ladies.

Kahaani

The charming actress once again proved her acting prowess as a pregnant lady in search of her missing husband in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani.