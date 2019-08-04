English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: We Bet You Won't Know This Interesting Trivia About Him!

    By
    |

    What's common between 'Maqbool', 'Omkara' and 'Haider'? All these critically-acclaimed movies have been helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Interestingly, he began his journey in the industry as a music composer before he realized that he wanted to be a film director!

    A receipt of 7 National Film awards and a Filmfare award, Vishal made his debut as a music composer with the children's film Abhay, but it was his music compositions in Gulzar's Maachis which brought him into the limelight. Bhardwaj made his directorial debut with Shabana Azmi-Shweta Basu Prasad starrer Makdee in 2002 and since then, there's no looking back for him.

    On his 54th birthday today, we bring you some interesting lesser-known facts about the filmmaker.

    Vishal Recorded His First Song At The Age Of 19

    At the age of 17, he composed a song which was used by Usha Khanna for the film 'Yaar Kasam'. At 19, he recorded his first song with the playback icon Asha Bhosale.

    The Lesser Known Side

    During his growing years, Vishal was an all-rounder, a leg-spinner and a batsman. He even secured his admission under the sports quota in the prestigious Hindu College. In fact, Dilip Vengsarkar, the then national cricket selector commented, "Vishal Bhardwaj as music composer is a big loss to Indian cricket."

    The Influence Of 'Pulp Fiction'

    "I saw Pulp Fiction and it messed up my head...it showed me the power of storytelling...and that violence can be so entertaining," recalled Bhardwaj in a Livemint interview.

    How His Father's Death Changed His Life Forever

    When 19-year-old Vishal Bhardwaj returned from cricket practice one morning, his home had been emptied out on the street. In the midst of it, right there on the street, his poet-father lay sprawled and lifeless.

    It was one of the moments which changed his life forever. The filmmaker later recalled, "It was like a steady cam shot,No one said anything. They just stood there, silently looking. I was very close to my father. His loss made me lose the fear of death. That is the primal, basic fear."

    Vishal Bhardwaj's Sweet Gesture For Warrior Irrfan Khan; Reschedules Biopic On Sapna Didi

    More VISHAL BHARDWAJ News

    Read more about: vishal bhardwaj
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue