Hema Malini Birthday Special: These Rare Photos Of Bollywood's Dream Girl Will Leave You Mesmerised!

She is indeed Indian cinema's 'Dream Girl'. With her captivating looks, alluring dance moves and impressive acting chops, she continues to be the 'shayar ki gazal' of our hearts. We are talking about none other than Hema Malini who turns 71 today.

The one who danced on glass shreds until her feet bled, whipped the baddies and rode horses in the wild, Hema was not your damsel-in-distress on the big screen. She worked with some of the biggest names in the film industry and left a solid impression with her powerful performances. She could pull off a 'Basanti' as convincingly as a 'Razia Sultan'.

As the South Indian beauty celebrates her 71st birthday today, we bring you some of her rare pictures, which will leave you mesmerised all the way. Have a look at them here.

Wild Tales We came across this picture of Hema Malini and Dharmendra from one of their vacations where the couple is seen holding tiger cubs and it's such a cute frame. Walking Down The Memory Lane Here's a vintage picture of the beautiful actress with her mother and her co-star Jayshree. Some 'girl power' in this picture, we must say! Retro Vibes In this picture, Hema Malini is seen enjoying a cup of ice-cream with her niece Madhoo. What caught our attention is the photo frame in the background which features Dharmendra and a young Bobby Deol. Sweet Bondings This picture of Hema Malini feeding a piece of cake to Rekha is all things sweet. Two Beauties In A Frame The beautiful Hema Malini and the stunning Dimple Kapadia pose together for a photo-shoot and we're completely bowled over by the divas. Wedding Vibes All Over We bet you haven't seen this rare click of Hema Malini exchanging garlands with Dharmendra on her wedding day.

