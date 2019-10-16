    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Hema Malini Birthday Special: These Rare Photos Of Bollywood's Dream Girl Will Leave You Mesmerised!

      She is indeed Indian cinema's 'Dream Girl'. With her captivating looks, alluring dance moves and impressive acting chops, she continues to be the 'shayar ki gazal' of our hearts. We are talking about none other than Hema Malini who turns 71 today.

      The one who danced on glass shreds until her feet bled, whipped the baddies and rode horses in the wild, Hema was not your damsel-in-distress on the big screen. She worked with some of the biggest names in the film industry and left a solid impression with her powerful performances. She could pull off a 'Basanti' as convincingly as a 'Razia Sultan'.

      As the South Indian beauty celebrates her 71st birthday today, we bring you some of her rare pictures, which will leave you mesmerised all the way. Have a look at them here.

      Wild Tales

      Wild Tales

      We came across this picture of Hema Malini and Dharmendra from one of their vacations where the couple is seen holding tiger cubs and it's such a cute frame.

      Walking Down The Memory Lane

      Walking Down The Memory Lane

      Here's a vintage picture of the beautiful actress with her mother and her co-star Jayshree. Some 'girl power' in this picture, we must say!

      Retro Vibes

      Retro Vibes

      In this picture, Hema Malini is seen enjoying a cup of ice-cream with her niece Madhoo. What caught our attention is the photo frame in the background which features Dharmendra and a young Bobby Deol.

      Sweet Bondings

      Sweet Bondings

      This picture of Hema Malini feeding a piece of cake to Rekha is all things sweet.

      Two Beauties In A Frame

      Two Beauties In A Frame

      The beautiful Hema Malini and the stunning Dimple Kapadia pose together for a photo-shoot and we're completely bowled over by the divas.

      Wedding Vibes All Over

      Wedding Vibes All Over

      We bet you haven't seen this rare click of Hema Malini exchanging garlands with Dharmendra on her wedding day.

