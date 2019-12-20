Here's Why You Can't Miss Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 This Weekend

Salman Khan is once again, returning as a cop to the big screen. After playing the iconic role Chulbul Pandey, back in 2012, the actor is finally going to share a new side to the colourful character in Dabangg 3. With other cops taking over the film industry like Rohit Shetty's Singham, Simmba and upcoming Sooryavanshi, it was about time for Chulbul Pandey's to return.

Dabangg 3 has been making headlines for the lead character, songs and craze for the actor, however, there are more reasons to hit the theatre for this one. Here's why you should not miss Bhai's year-end special Dabangg release this week.

Young Chulbul Pandey: We have met Chulbul as a dashing police officer ready to take on any enemy, in the 2010 release. While we also met his family in the prequels, in Dabangg 3 we will finally have a chance to see the young Chulbul's origin story. And understand his uneasy relationship with stepfather Prajapati Pandey ( earlier played by Vinod Khanna) and mother, Naina Devi (played by Dimple Kapadia). However, since Vinod Khanna's passing in 2017, his brother, Pramod Khanna has been offered the role.

Kichcha Sudeep: Sudeep is one of the biggest names in the south film industry and to have him pitted against Salman Khan for an epic fight makes for a big reason to book the tickets. Also, the actor is bound to make it more interesting by his iconic move, of pulling on his shirt mid-fight.

Prabhu Deva's Directorial: The film has been directed by south star and director Prabhu Deva. He has given some amazing action releases for Hindi and South box office. Some of his recent films that made quite the buzz were Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar with Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan's Wanted. The third film of the Dabangg series will reunite the two after a decade.

Family Entertainer: While the 2 hours 42 minutes seems like a long runtime for the film, Dabangg 3 is sure to keep you entertained till the end. With Chulbul Pandey's sense of humour, Rajo's unique style of romance and a superstar villain Sudeep ready to pack a punch, there doesn't seem like much space for others. But the makers have also added a surprise as debutante Saiee, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter was cast as Chulbul's first love interest.

The multi-starrer which is set to hit screens today will also release in dubbed versions of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. Produced by Salman Khan the franchise's third instalment is sure to make some year-end records at the box office.

